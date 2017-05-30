20 electronic artists set to smash the 2017 festival season

Stuck for inspiration on which festivals to hit this summer? Here’s our pick of the best electronic acts appearing at UK festivals throughout the ‘sunnier’ months of 2017.

Summer’s yet to get into full swing, but it will soon and that means festival season is almost upon us. Once upon a time, festivals were all about hippies, (green) grass and guitars, now they’ve been taken over by a swathe of synth revolutionaries.

Romanced by the smell of hot dogs, burgers and red-hot circuitry, we have cherry-picked 20 of the best electronic acts and DJs you cannot miss on this summer’s festival circuit.

For this list we’ve gone for your classic chronological methodology, so get those calendars out and take a look at the lineup.