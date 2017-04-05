In pictures: High Contrast’s live setup revealed

Drum and bass artist High Contrast (Lincoln Barrett) grew up to the doom-laden drones of A Clockwork Orange and Bladerunner soundtracks and studied filmmaking in Wales.

Now he has evolved into one of the most recognised names in the drum and bass scene, often incorporating elements of rock and northern soul into his sound.

In his younger years, the impressionable Barrett worked at Cardiff’s only electronic record store and was given his breakthrough performing a DJ residency alongside Grooverider and London Elektricity. In 2002, Barrett released his debut High Contrast album, True Colours, spawning hit singles Return of Forever and Global Love.

Further albums followed, as did remixes and regular DJ slots at clubs including Fabric, while recently Barrett branched out into production work for Underworld on their new album Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future.

This year also saw the release of the High Contrast single Shotgun Mouthwash, as featured on the soundtrack to T2: Trainspotting, and Barrett has now taken another step forward by performing his debut headline live show.

Before bringing that show to London’s Brixton Electric, the drum and bass maestro invited us to run through his on-stage setup.