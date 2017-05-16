Sub Focus: 10 tracks that blew my mind

It took six years for Nick Douwma (aka Sub Focus) to release his self-titled debut album. The drum and bass prodigy first punctured the lower echelons of the British singles chart with the double-sided X-Ray/Scarecrow in 2005 and cracked the Top 40 four years later with Rock It/Follow The Light.

Since then, Douwma’s stock has only risen with remixes for The Prodigy, Deadmau5 and Dizzee Rascal and a raft of top 10 hits on the UK dance charts. Douwma’s second album, Torus (2013), propelled the artist to new heights thanks to its clinical, intelligent production and uplifting club sound based on a seamless combination of electronic styles. A third highly anticipated album is set for release at the end of this year.

