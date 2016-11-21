deadmau5 turns teacher and creates his own music production course

Having traded social media blows with Kanye West, starred in a VR game and released his own sound pack, 2016 has been quite a year for deadmau5 (AKA Joel Zimmerman). Now, he's followed up his earlier series of production tips videos by turning full-on digital teacher, collaborating with Masterclass to create a new electronic music production course.

Set to commence this winter, the course includes 20 video lessons, while students will also be able to download a class workbook. You'll be able to upload videos to get feedback from your fellow class members, and possibly even deadmau5 himself.

During the course, we're told that deadmau5 will teach you "how he approaches melodies, mixing and mastering," probably with plenty of profanities along the way. Never one to mince his words, the trailer that you can watch above suggests that he'll also be holding court on the state of electronic music in general.

You can sign up for the course now on the Masterclass website. It costs $90.