Deadmau5 shows you his new studio and shares production tricks

Another day, another deadmau5 story. Following the news that he's released a new soundware pack, the often outspoken producer can now be seen walking you round his new Toronto studio, which contains a whole lot of nice gear.

There's also a second video that features deadmau5 and regular collaborator Steve Duda showing you how he put his hit Imaginary Friends together. In it, he discusses his approach to creating melodies, drum patterns and sounds. Check it out below.

Both videos come courtesy of Razer Music.