deadmau5 releases sound pack of him "f**king around in the studio"

deadmau5 is offering you a new collection of soundware in his Chimeara pack, which is available exclusively through the Splice Sounds subscription service.

Comprising 110 unreleased MIDI melodies and 73 custom kicks, the content is royalty-free and cleared for commercial use. This being the case, we suspect that this content will be used in quite a few tracks in the future, though we can't imagine that Kanye West will be downloading it.

Commenting on the release in his own inimitable style, deadmau5 explains that "Chimaera is a collection of ideas and stuff spanning over 6 years of me fucking around in the studio".

Find out more and get the pack on the Splice Sounds website.