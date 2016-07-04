Pest control: new VR game lets you play at being Deadmau5

Joel Zimmerman, AKA Deadmau5, has joined forces with Absolut Labs and Google Cardboard to release a new VR game called Absolut Deadmau5.

The premise is simple: you are Deadmau5 and you need to get to the church on time - and by church we mean a gig teeming with bass-thirsty punters who need you to get the place pumping.

Absolut Deadmau5 gives you a brief insight into the hectic fast-paced world of the superstar DJ and world-renowned producer and throws in some new Deadmau5 music, too. Featuring such tasks as looking after his pet cat Meowingtons or burning rubber through his hometown of Toronto, you can fully immerse yourself in the world of the 'mau5.

The game will be available on both iOS and Android, and you'll also be able get your hands on a special Deadmau5-themed version of the Google Cardboard VR-viewer headset.

Both the app and viewer headset will be available from 27 July 2016.