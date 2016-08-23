Metronomy: 10 records that blew my mind

It all started in 1999 when Joseph Mount got hold of his dad’s old computer and began imitating leftfield electronic artists such as Autechre and Aphex Twin. In 2002, Mount began performing as a DJ and creating his own soundtrack “animations”.

Under the name Metronomy, Mount horded material and gained experience playing live alongside his cousin, Oscar Cash, and school buddy Gabriel Stebbing. A prolific remixer, his back catalogue includes notable remixes for the likes of Gorillaz, Roots Manuva, Lady Gaga and Goldfrapp.

This summer saw the release of Metronomy’s fifth album, Summer 08, the first to be solely recorded by Mount since the band’s debut release Pip Paine (Pay the £5000 You Owe) a decade ago. We talk to Joe about the records that have influenced him; from his teenage years right through to the producer he is today.