“Cementing Spotify as the ultimate destination for summer listening and proving we know music best”: Did Spotify really just pick the 30 tracks that are going to soundtrack your summer?

We’re all familiar with music charts and the fact that fortunes have been built and lost on getting gambles right - signing the right acts and promoting the right music.

And these days, the increasingly digital nature of music distribution enables bands, artists and labels to know even better what’s hot and what’s not and to avoid making or signing those ‘nots’ wherever possible…

Now, Spotify’s streaming data - combined with a little input and pointers from its expert, human musicologist editorial team - reckons that it can do the impossible: Predict the world’s musical future before we’ve even heard it.

To prove the point the streaming giant has just put together a list of this summer’s biggest hits… Yes, this summer. Before it’s happened.

This isn’t a chart of what’s blowing up big right now or one that’s in any way based on which of these tracks is being listened to and put on repeat. No. It’s a list of tracks that the inner workings of Spotify reckon are going to be big this summer.

Super tracks last all summer long

Spotify did the same last year in June, with some degree of success it has to be said. This year it's going even earlier.

Take it with a pinch of salt, but it’s an interesting extrapolation as to what the streaming giant is thinking and what’s possible with the increasing volume of listening data that it's able to suck in.

“Spotify’s editorial team blends cultural expertise, editorial instinct, and streaming data to curate our annual Songs of Summer list – cementing Spotify as the ultimate destination for summer listening and proving we know music best,” Spotify says.

It’s a bold claim and, if after perusing the below, you’re shaking your head with a “no, thanks” one that could potentially backfire on Spotify’s claims to have your musical tastes front and centre.

That said, it doesn’t take a genius to predict that new music by (in order of appearance on the list) Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Drake, Lady Gaga, Lorde, and Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae is likely to soundtrack more than a few summers.

But the new acts and unknowns on board? Bold move… And we look forward to checking them out and seeing just how good Spotify has got.

“Afrobeats boil over across Africa, Europe and the United States”

“When it comes to afro-fusion, we’re seeing songs like Show Me Love by WizTheMc, bees & honey & Tyla – which fuses electronic, Afrobeats and R&B – and YA BABA by DYSTINCT and French Montana – which blends Moroccan Arabic with French – boil over across Africa, Europe and the United States,” Spotify explains.

“It wouldn’t be summer without pop, and our top picks this year include lovestruck, lyric-driven tracks like Ordinary, Blue Strips and back to friends by breakout artists Alex Warren, Jessie Murph and sombr.

“We’re also seeing dance BPMs continue to rise with high-speed garage, house and rave hits like Running Around by Ely Oaks and Say My Name - Remix by Morgan Seatree & Florence + The Machine.

“On the other hand, hazy, chill sounds are having a moment, too – No One Noticed by The Marías, You’ll Be in My Heart” by NIKI, Love Me Not by Ravyn Lenae and Summer Sweat by Hannah Cohen all invoke the mood for watching a perfect sunset on a hot summer day with friends.”

Summer starts here

It’s certainly a well-thought-out and eclectic mix, so if you’re looking for 30 hot new tracks to enjoy right now, you could certainly do a lot worse.

Here – in alphabetical order by first name (aka rather than ranking of quality or style) – are those hot 30 Spotify predictions in full. And you can check them out on Spotify's own Songs of Summer playlist.