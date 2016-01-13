In pictures: Redlight's London studio

Can you tell us about your early days in Bristol, the music you grew up listening to and your involvement in the club scene?

“I grew up in the south west, seven miles out of Bristol. I was going raving from a young age – back in the ’90s no one cared, you could get into clubs and we were all heavily into jungle and hip-hop. Luckily, it was a good era for Bristol music; you had Full Cycle forming who had a radio show on a local station called Galaxy, and there used to be a night called Sky Juice where people like Goldie would be coming down.

“There was a big warehouse movement in Bristol; we used to go to illegal parties all the time. When you’re ten years old you don’t realise that it’s all seeping in – it’s only when that generation’s changed that you recognise you were part of something pretty special.”

Were you aware of what was going down in London?

“Now the internet connects everyone; you can know the latest fashion, street and trend in Azerbaijan. But in the ’90s you couldn’t could you? People had their own interpretation of what was going on in New York or London but you couldn’t go there; you’d just go to Replay Records at the bus station. I still go record shopping all the time.

“I was in LA yesterday and spent three hours in a record shop buying old house records. There’s sick tunes there, acapellas and samples, but you’ve got to go and search for it. Beatport’s amazing. Compared to seven years ago, you can get so much from it, and I probably buy every week, but I’ll still rip off YouTube if I have to.”