MusicRadar deals of the week: We've rounded up the very best Labor Day music deals from across the internet

Labor Day may not be until Monday, 2nd of September, but that hasn't stopped the biggest names in music retail from slashing prices already. Now, one of the largest sales is taking place at Musician's Friend, where you can score up to 50% off a huge range of gear. There is also an impressive up to $250 off electrics guitars, $300 off Martin acoustics, and up to $600 off amps from Fender, Mesa and Peavey.

The Labor Day bargains continue over at Fender, where you can score an impressive up to 60% off everything from American Professional II and American Ultra guitars to ToneMaster amps and so much more. But wait, there's more. Head over to Guitar Center to bag yourself up to 50% off music gear, 80% off software, and 20% off Yamaha goodies.

Elsewhere and for UK shoppers, Andertons has added a slew of new bargains to their Summer Sale, including heavily discounted PRS guitars, Behringer synths, and Antelope Audio recording gear.

🇬🇧 Editor's picks

Behringer UB-Xa: Was £999, now £899

Unlock classic tones with this seriously powerful synth from Behringer that perfectly combines vintage voices with modern playability and features - and better yet, you can bag £100 off at Andertons.

HeadRush MX5: Was £469, now £299

Compact yet powerful, the HeadRush MX5 is an incredibly easy-to-use guitar FX and amp modeller. It’s realistic-sounding and ideal for the desktop, studio, and stage. With a finely-tuned multi-core processor and a 4” high-resolution touch display, the MX5 makes tone building a breeze - and you can score £170 off the price at Andertons.

Korg Opsix SE FM Synth: £1,517, £1,419

Opsix puts an approachable and flexible spin on FM and is one of our favourite modern synths - and better yet you can save £98 at PMT.

🇺🇸 Editor's picks

Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $749.99 , $599.99

Fender’s Player series guitar remains eminently popular thanks to its mix of fantastic build quality, timeless sound, and excellent price point. As far as we’re concerned, you’ll be hard-pressed to get as much bang for your buck as anything else - and now you can get this awesome HSS Strat with flame maple top at a huge reduction of $150.

Roland FANTOM-07: Was $1,899, now $1,699

This complete music workstation from Roland is designed to streamline your music creation and play the part of a performance keyboard all in one. It's got a huge $200 discount in the Musician's Friend Labor Day sale and even includes cables, a stand, an expression pedal, and a sustain pedal as part of the package.

Alesis Nitro Max Special Edition: Was $399 , now $359

The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today, you can save $40 at Guitar Center.

