MusicRadar deals of the week: Kick off 2025 right with a mind-blowing £3,200 saving on a Gibson Explorer, £250 off Dave Grohl's signature Epiphone and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Well, it's the start of a new year, and that means a slew of new deals have just landed. As you'd expect, many retailers have launched January sales, meaning it's a great time to pick up a musical bargain and start 2025 off with a bang.

Guitar Center is currently offering up to 40% off in their Everything Electric Sale. This mega sales event includes up to $200 off Epiphone Les Pauls, 40% off TC Electronic pedals, and so much more.

Meanwhile, Andertons has plenty of cut-price instruments, including models from PRS, Fender, Gibson, and more, in their up to 50% off January Sale.

UK Editor's picks

EPIC DEAL Gibson CS 1958 Korina Explorer: Save £3,200

The Explorer is arguably one of the most iconic guitar shapes of all time. Famous fans such as James Hetfield, The Edge, Dave Grohl, and Allen Collins have used one to devastating effect on countless beloved records, and it will go down in history as one of the coolest six-strings ever made. Right now, you can save a whopping £3,200 off this eye-catching example from the Gibson Custom Shop. I've had personal experience with the previous '58 reissues, and they never disappoint!

Epiphone DG-335: was £1,249 now £999 at Andertons Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now, with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £250 at Andertons.

Boss DM-101 Delay Machine : was £449.99 now £329 at thomann.co.uk The motherload of analogue delay pedals has just been given a massive discount for Black Friday. There are lush sounds and huge versatility to be discovered here for a much friendlier price, thanks to the Thomann.

US Editor's picks

ProCo RAT 2: Was $89, now $69

This pedalboard staple has got an amazing 23% reduction at Guitar Center at the moment. It's a super versatile pedal hence the popularity, and now you can get it on your own 'board at a significant reduction.

Casio Privia PX-870: was $1,199 now $999 at Guitar Center With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: