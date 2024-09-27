MusicRadar deals of the week: join the shred-fest with up to £780 off Charvel, Ibanez and more
We've uncovered the very best offers on a range of music-making gear from the likes of Charvel, Guild, Ibanez and more
Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.
Guitar Center's mega Guitar-A-Thon is still very much in full swing, with up to 35% off a massive range of six-string-related goodies. Along with hearty discounts on the likes of electrics, amps, and pedals, there is also an impressive up to $300 off Martin acoustics, up to $100 off Line 6 Helix, and up to $200 select Fender models.
There is also still time to grab a guitar bargain at Sweetwater, where you can bag up to 50% off a bunch of guitar gear in the Guitar Month sale until 1 October. This mega sales event includes up to $350 off PRS, up to $1,200 off Guild acoustics, and up to $1,300 off Spector basses!
Elsewhere and for UK shoppers, Andertons has just slashed a whopping up to £700 a slew of Ibanez guitars, including the much-loved Erick Hansel and Mario Camarena signature model, the radical Fireman, and so much more.
UK Editor's picks
Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1: Save £780 at PMT
Equipped with the powerful combination of a duo of Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbuckers and a Seymour Duncan Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil, this is a seriously versatile instrument - and better yet, you can save a whopping £780 at PMT!
US Editor's picks
Martin GPC Special Koa: Was $639.99, now $499.99
This stunning Martin GPC Special Koa is a steal at $140 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its unique Koa construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic that is sure to turn a few heads at your next show.
Gretsch Guitars G5427TG: Was $899.99, now $759.99
Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds.
Guild F-55E Maple: $4,499, now $3,499
The legendary F-55 is the king of the jumbos, and right now, you can own this beautifully crafted acoustic-electric for a whole lot less. Guitar Center has just slashed a whopping $1,000 off the price of this premium flat-top.
How we choose our deals of the week
Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.
Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.
For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.
You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.
Why you can trust our choices
Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.
We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.
We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.
Where are the best places to shop?
Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.
What sort of deals should I look for?
Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:
- Single item - A single product with a great discount
- Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
- Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
- Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.