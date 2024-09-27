MusicRadar deals of the week: join the shred-fest with up to £780 off Charvel, Ibanez and more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Guitar Center's mega Guitar-A-Thon is still very much in full swing, with up to 35% off a massive range of six-string-related goodies. Along with hearty discounts on the likes of electrics, amps, and pedals, there is also an impressive up to $300 off Martin acoustics, up to $100 off Line 6 Helix, and up to $200 select Fender models.

There is also still time to grab a guitar bargain at Sweetwater, where you can bag up to 50% off a bunch of guitar gear in the Guitar Month sale until 1 October. This mega sales event includes up to $350 off PRS, up to $1,200 off Guild acoustics, and up to $1,300 off Spector basses!

Elsewhere and for UK shoppers, Andertons has just slashed a whopping up to £700 a slew of Ibanez guitars, including the much-loved Erick Hansel and Mario Camarena signature model, the radical Fireman, and so much more.

UK Editor's picks

Charvel MJ San Dimas Style 1: Save £780 at PMT

Equipped with the powerful combination of a duo of Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbuckers and a Seymour Duncan Flat Strat SSL-6 single coil, this is a seriously versatile instrument - and better yet, you can save a whopping £780 at PMT!

Ibanez AZ24047BK AZ Prestige 7-String: Save £650

Are you on the hunt for the ultimate 7-string guitar? Well, we've found it, and better yet, it's a whopping $650 off at Andertons!

Squier FSR Paranormal Offset Telecaster: Save £180

Combining elements from both the Tele and Jazzmater, the Paranormal Offset Telecaster is more than the sum of its parts. This is a unique instrument that more than delivers on tone, playability and style.

US Editor's picks

Martin GPC Special Koa: Was $639.99, now $499.99

This stunning Martin GPC Special Koa is a steal at $140 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its unique Koa construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic that is sure to turn a few heads at your next show.

Gretsch Guitars G5427TG: Was $899.99, now $759.99

Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds.

Guild F-55E Maple: $4,499, now $3,499

The legendary F-55 is the king of the jumbos, and right now, you can own this beautifully crafted acoustic-electric for a whole lot less. Guitar Center has just slashed a whopping $1,000 off the price of this premium flat-top.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: