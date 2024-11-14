With up to 50% off everything from guitars to drums, PA systems to keyboards, the Guitar Center Black Friday sale is one your whole band can shop

The Black Friday music deals are kicking off with a bang this year, as Guitar Center is offering up to 50% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones , acoustic guitars to digital pianos , and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday season.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of guitar, with the likes of a whopping $700 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V AAA Flame Top in Dark Purple Burst and $130 off the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. It's fair to say if you're a 6-string connoisseur, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about this Black Friday.

Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale

With hearty discounts on guitars from Fender and Gibson to a slew of pianos, drum kits, accessories, and more, there is plenty on offer in this epic Black Friday sale!

However, it's not all guitar-related savings on offer. There are also deals to be had on the likes of the Alesis Nitro Mesh, which is down from $399 to $339! This brilliant kit gives you the full drumming experience for much less. It's one of the best budget e-kits you can buy, providing a realistic feel and robust build quality, now at an even more reasonable price.

If you are looking for an epic keyboard deal, the Roland FANTOM-06 is one of the best deals we've seen. This complete music workstation from Roland is designed to streamline your music creation and play the part of a performance keyboard all in one. It's got a huge $200 discount in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale.

Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself and see what other delights are on offer. The sale runs for a limited time, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.

More great Black Friday sales live now