MusicRadar deals of the week: Bag yourself £300 off a premium Taylor acoustic, £270 off the Fender American Pro II Strat, $100 off the Line 6 HX Stomp, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's Deals of the Week! Here, we share the best offers on top-rated musical equipment from around the web. As the name suggests, we bring you a fresh batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to stay updated.

Are you tired of your band’s subpar sound during gigs? You're in luck! Guitar Center is still hosting a fantastic live sound sale, offering impressive discounts on equipment from the biggest names in the industry. You can find great deals on mixers, PA speakers, and more, with savings of up to 40% on select brands. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your live sound setup; whether you’re looking for affordable options or high-end gear, Guitar Center has something for everyone, ensuring your band sounds its best on stage.

If you thought the live sound deals couldn't get any sweeter, think again! Sweetwater is launching a live sound month that’s sure to make even the most stoic sound engineer smile.

Imagine snagging top-notch gear that makes you sound like a rockstar, even if you're just trying to impress your cat during practice sessions. Whether you want to upgrade your PA system, grab some shiny new microphones, or stock up on cables - which, let’s face it, tend to disappear - Sweetwater has you covered!

If you're in the UK, you're in for a guitar-shaped treat. Andertons have just launched a massive electric guitar sale featuring over 200 items. You'll find an incredible selection of electric guitars from top brands like Gibson, PRS, Fender, ESP, and Ibanez, among others. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, this sale is a fantastic opportunity to snag your dream guitar at a great price.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $70 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing.

Yamaha DZR15: Save $298!

The Yamaha DZR15 is a 2-way powered speaker with a 15” woofer. The DZR15 is perfect for DJs, live musicians, and other mobile performers who appreciate deep bass, pure vocals, and crisp highs - and better yet, you can save $298 at Guitar Center.

Fender American Pro II Strat: Save £270

The American guitar giant’s premium range aims to capture the best of vintage and modern Fender features - and right now, Andertons are offering £270 off this stunning Mercury option.

Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul: Save £800!

Fun, unique and brimming with character, the Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop is a fitting tribute to one of the most pioneering recording artists of the fifties. With a distinctive blend of specs and distinguishing visual appointments, this is a Les Paul like no other, and we find ourselves falling for its charm - especially when there's a whopping £800 slashed off the price.

Taylor 412ce-R: Save £300

The Taylor 412ce is a versatile and beautifully crafted acoustic-electric guitar, offering exceptional sound, comfort, and style. Its premium tonewoods and player-focused design make it a standout choice for musicians of all levels - and right now you can save £300 at PMT.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

