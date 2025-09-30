Audient says its Oria Mini room correction system will "make any speakers sound better"

British audio specialists Audient have partnered with Sonarworks to announce the release of ORia Mini.

A room correction system housed in a dedicated hardware device that sits between your interface and speakers, Oria Mini is designed to take the hassle out of acoustic calibration and "make any speakers sound better".

Oria Mini is powered by Sonarworks SoundID Reference technology, which measures and corrects the acoustic imperfections of any space, whether that's a home studio or a professional control room.

Corrective processing that would usually be introduced via the computer is applied directly via Oria Mini's onboard DSP, ensuring accurate monitoring without hogging CPU power or introducing latency to your set-up. Users can create up to four unique calibration profiles, save these on the hardware and switch between them with ease.

The USB bus-powered Oria Mini features 32-bit converters and delivers 127dB dynamic range, and is compatible with any audio interface and speaker system up to 2.1. Connectivity is provided by TRS analogue and S/PDIF digital inputs and a TRS output, along with a dedicated subwoofer output.

Though Oria Mini is designed to work with Sonarworks software, you can purchase it without a Sonarworks license and use it with software from other providers, such as Smaart and RoomEQ Wizard. Manual calibration is also available with controls for EQ, trim, delay and bass management.

Audient describes Oria Mini as a "set-and-forget" device that can be set up and calibrated in under 20 minutes. “We understand whilst room correction has such a positive impact on your ability to achieve great mixes it is also complicated," says Audient's Andrew Allen.

"It is for that reason that Oria Mini is designed to be a set-and-forget box - offering consistent, reliable performance with ultra-low latency, doing its job quietly in the background with zero fuss. No crashes, no CPU strain - just high resolution, consistently accurate monitoring whether you're mixing in your DAW or simply streaming music via Spotify.”

Oria Mini is available for purchase with a bundled SoundID Reference license and measurement microphone for £379/€439/$449. The hardware can be purchased standalone without a Sonarworks license for £249/€299/$299, and existing SoundID users can purchase an add-on bundle for £335/€398/$398.

