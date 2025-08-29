“There's so many of these so-called vocal experts that I could kick 'em right in the balls”: Ex-Skid Row man goes on wonderfully unhinged rant about Youtube armchair critics

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach has launched a broadside at the anonymous mass of armchair critics that lurk out there on Youtube.

The 57-year-old singer, who released his fifth solo album Child Within The Man last year, has called out supposed vocal ‘experts’ who have critiqued his life performances online.

During an interview with Australia’s Spotlight Report, the Skid Row man launched into a quite splendid rant, saying: “I see videos of guys that call themselves vocal experts or vocal instructors or whatever, and these idiots watch a video of me on stage, like at Wembley Stadium, running around with no shirt on in hundred-degree weather.

"And I'll do a note in my concert footage, and they'll sit in their chair and go, 'Ah, ah,' sitting in their chair, watching it on YouTube, thinking that's the same fucking thing as me running around on stage in the summertime. And I don't get to sit down and watch and go, 'See, I can do that.'"

"You can't do shit,” he said. “And another thing is, you don't just do one note of the song. The challenge is to sing the whole song I Remember You. And then at the end there's a scream, and you'd better be ready for that.

"So spare me sitting there like this, going, 'Oh, see, I can do that.' No, you have no clue what the hell it is that I do. Sing the whole fucking song - then hit the scream at the end in a hundred-degree weather, on no sleep, jet lagged."

Sebastian Bach Goes Off on Self-Proclaimed “Vocal Experts” - YouTube Watch On

But Bach wasn’t finished. Oh no.

"It just makes me laugh,” he said, warming to the subject. “It's just so funny that people think that they know how to get on a stage and rock for an hour and a half or two hours.

"It's a dying art, and you can't sit in your living room, in your air conditioning, watching it on YouTube, thinking you have a fucking clue about what it is to get up on that stage and do it every single night.

"It's not physically or mentally easy to do. And there's so many of these so-called vocal experts that I could kick 'em right in the balls. Because don't even think you know what it is that a guy like me does.

"I'm not saying this to you,” he said to his interviewer, just in case they’d got the wrong idea. “I'm saying this to all the experts in their basement, in their air conditioning."

Yeah, that’s told ‘em!