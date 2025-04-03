“It didn’t feel like being in the room with a 17-year-old. I’d try something and she’d say, ‘You might want to reconsider that.’ And she’d be right”: Songwriter Eg White on how Adele took some “very boring chords” and turned them into an “explosive” hit

News
By published

Why working with the star on 2008’s Chasing Pavements led White to question some of his own creative instincts

Adele
(Image credit: Gareth Davies/Getty Images)

Eg White has written songs for and with a huge range of artists - his discography features everyone from Richie Sambora and Suggs to Celine Dion and Kylie Minogue - but one of his most memorable collaborations came with Adele.

White worked with the star right at the start of her career: he co-wrote Chasing Pavements, the second single from Adele’s debut album, 19, which was released in 2008. However, he now says that, even then, it was obvious that she was something special, and wise beyond her years.

“All I know with Adele is it didn’t feel like being in the room with a 17-year-old,” White tells The Guardian. “I’d try something and she’d say, ‘You might want to reconsider that.’ And she’d be right.’”

White remembers that Chasing Pavements came about after he started playing some “some very boring chords” that Adele sang over and then turned into something magical. “Once she lit the fuse, it got explosive. Then it got good.”

Explaining how Adele went against some of his own instincts on the song, White says: “Normally, when you’ve got a good chorus melody, you repeat it. And Adele changes the melody. Big fail.”

Adele - Chasing Pavements (Official Music Video) - YouTube Adele - Chasing Pavements (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

White appears to be referring to the moment in Chasing Pavements’ third chorus - the one after the bridge - where Adele messes with the melodic template set out in the first two.

It didn’t matter, though, and nor did some of the other quirks that White identifies.

“The timings are all over the place,” he points out. “It goes three bars, not four. None of it is even slightly geometrical. “I should be doing more of that kind of thing. Less safer work. I could use more bravery.”

After reflecting on the idiosyncrasies of Chasing Pavements, which was 17 years ago, White suggests that the current state of the music business means that a song like that might not get recorded these days.

“The sort of stuff I write is in abeyance now,” he admits. “What was once a four-minute song has to fly as a seven-second clip on TikTok.”

As technology encroaches on the business of songwriting, though, he reiterates that his best defence is to try and go against the grain.

“AI is built on human output, and most human output in this area is not perverse,” he points out. “So I’m determined to head to the edges because that will be less vulnerable to attack.”

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Jackson David Davidson Pro Series Warrior WR7

“Once the custom shops came out, everyone was talking about them:” Jackson and Revocation’s David Davidson just dropped the hottest metal guitar of 2025 – the Warrior WR7
Neil Young on stage during Farm Aid 2024

“I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminium blanket”: Neil Young fears that he may be barred from re-entering the US
Jackson David Davidson Pro Series Warrior WR7

“Once the custom shops came out, everyone was talking about them:” Jackson and Revocation’s David Davidson just dropped the hottest metal guitar of 2025 – the Warrior WR7
See more latest
Most Popular
Jackson David Davidson Pro Series Warrior WR7
“Once the custom shops came out, everyone was talking about them:” Jackson and Revocation’s David Davidson just dropped the hottest metal guitar of 2025 – the Warrior WR7
Neil Young on stage during Farm Aid 2024
“I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminium blanket”: Neil Young fears that he may be barred from re-entering the US
reason
"It’s a piece of music software history": ReCycle gets recycled as Reason Studios makes the classic sample editor available as a free download
Charli XCX
“The verse tricks you into thinking that it’s in a certain key and has this ‘simplistic’ musical language, but then it flips”: Charli XCX’s Brat collaborator Jon Shave on how they created Sympathy Is A Knife
Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi
“I’ve seen a million faces and I’ve rocked them all!”: Was Bon Jovi’s 1989 acoustic performance really the inspiration for MTV Unplugged?
2-xm
Behringer's 2-XM Oberheim Two Voice clone is now available for pre-order
Wolfgang Flur
“We love you guys. Without Kraftwerk we would not find our own robot style, being on stage with the helmets, you know”: How a fake Daft Punk fooled Kraftwerk’s Wolfgang Flür into a collaboration
Chaka Khan
“I’m in search of a badass rock guitar player. If you’re young-ish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan wants a new “powerhouse guitarist”
Will Smith salutes the crowd prior to the game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 26
Will Smith reveals the advice Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar gave to him before his music comeback
Mythos Pedals x That Pedal Show Argo Boost Deluxe
“Instead of pairing a new booster inside this new pedal, think of it as changing lanes inside the pedal”: Mythos and That Pedal Show team up for the Argo Boost Deluxe – an octave fuzz with a switchable boost