Florian Schneider's Kraftwerk instruments go up for auction – including an EMS Synthi AKS likely used on Autobahn

How would you like to own a synthesizer that belonged to one of electronic music's most pioneering figures? Now's your chance, as a vast collection of instruments that belonged to Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk goes up for auction in the United States.

The instrument in question is Schneider's EMS Synthi AKS, a suitcase synthesizer that was acquired by Kraftwerk in 1972, becoming the group's first synth and a central part of their historic Kling Klang studio. Kraftwerk used an EMS Synthi on the 1974 album Autobahn, and it's likely that this was the very same instrument heard on that enduringly influential recording. The initial estimate was set at $15,000 to $20,000, but bids have already exceeded $27,000.

The auction website quotes a portion of Schneider's memoir that recalls the purchase of the Synthi: "A certain Konrad Schnitzler from Berlin brings the first portable synthesizer from London, 007 sends his regards, in a briefcase, designed by the English company EMS, smuggled past customs for a whopping DM 4,500, which was a lot of money back then," the quote reads. "A highly interesting device, actually a mobile miniature electronic studio, including built-in speakers and reverb coil."

Going under the hammer next month is a vast collection of 450 items from Florian's personal life and career, including the Panasonic road bike Schneider rode in the video for Kraftwerk's Tour de France. Alongside the memorabilia, the collection features a dizzying array of electronic instruments and studio gear. Highlights include a Trautonium, a proto-synthesizer from the 1930s that's played using a metal fingerboard, and several vocoders, most notably a late '70s Sennheiser VSM-201.

Likely responsible for the distinctive robotic vocals heard on Kraftwerk's albums Man Machine and Computerworld, the VSM-201 is an exceptionally rare piece of equipment, and has previously been used by Herbie Hancock, Daft Punk and Jean-Michel Jarre. Schneider's version, finished in grey with no serial number, is an even rarer specimen – as YouTuber Hainbach says in the video embedded below, this is truly a piece of history.

Also for sale in the collection is a Roland VP-330 vocoder and TR-606 drum machine, Korg PS-3200 and PS-3100 synthesizers and a Dynacord Echochord, a vintage tape echo unit that Schneider used to process his flute. Alongside a number of electric and bass guitars, more than 100 acoustic instruments are up for auction, including flutes, oboes, recorders, accordions, and a commemorative balalaika.

The auction will take place on 19 November at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Head over to Julien's Auctions to find out more.

