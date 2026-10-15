"Endings create new beginnings, and even though it was a hard decision to make, I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me": Floor Jansen has exited Nightwish
Vocalist had been with Finnish metal band for thirteen years
The Finnish symphonic metal outfit Nightwish have parted company with their vocalist Floor Jansen.
The group claim it was a mutual decision. In a statement, they have said simply that: “Nightwish and Floor Jansen part ways.”
They continue: “After careful consideration, we have, in mutual agreement, decided to part ways. This decision is necessary and important to us and our future ambitions. Thus, we will now pursue those goals in our own separate ways. We wish each other nothing but the very best on our respective artistic journeys.”
“For you, dear listener, and indeed for us, this marks the end of a truly great voyage. Nightwish will continue. We will move forward and enter the studio in 2027 to record a new album. As we celebrate 30 years of Nightwish, we couldn’t be more excited about our music and our future.”
Jansen doesn’t seem to dispute this version of events. In her own statement on social media, she says: “Endings create new beginnings, and even though it was a hard decision to make, I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me.”
”I invite you to follow along on this path, as you were with me in all the great years before. Thank you for your support through the rollercoasters of life. My solo career will now get all of my attention and gives my new upcoming album Hytress (out 2027) and the tour all space to grow. Hope to meet you on the road again in a near and happy future.”
The Dutch singer has been with the group for thirteen years. Indeed, she is the third lead vocalist the group have had in their 30-year history. She replaced Anette Oizon in 2013, who herself replaced Tarja Turunen in 2005.
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The band haven’t played live since 2023, but revealed recently that they have been working on their next album, the follow-up to 2024’s Yesterwynde. Speaking to Metal Hammer in August, keyboard player and songwriter Tuomas Holopainen said that he had already written six new tracks for the new album, which will presumably be recorded with a new vocalist, for release next year...
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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