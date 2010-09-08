Round-up: 15 pairs of headphones for musicians

Whether you’re a DJ, someone who likes to make music away from their studio or just appreciate listening to good quality audio, a decent pair of headphones is a must. However, your requirements from a set of cans will be dictated by what you’re going to use them for. Comfort is obviously a pre-requisite, but you won’t want a ‘hi-fi’ sounding pair if you want to create decent mixes, for example.

What you need, then, is a round-up of headphones from some of the best-renowned manufacturers in the market, with reviews that tell you their strengths and weaknesses and discuss their suitability for different musical disciplines.

Read on for just such a round-up - we’ve listed the cans in ascending price order so you can quickly find a pair that suits your needs and budget.