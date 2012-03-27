How to produce vocals

In this guide, we've rounded-up some invaluable advice, tips and techniques courtesy of Computer Music and Computer Music Specials to help you produce perfect vocals no matter what genre you're working in.

Whether you're recording brand-new vocal parts yourself or planning on slicing-up some samples, over the next few pages you'll find some expert advice to help you get things sounding right. From Motown-style soul to Aphex Twin-esque electronic weirdness, we've got all bases covered! Simply scroll through to learn more...

Planning on recording some vocals yourself? Then before you start you'll want to read our guide to recording studio vocals.