Best Guitar Amps For Gigging: 15 of our favourites

Most guitarists will eventually feel the call of the stage and while your practice amp will see you through your early living-room gigs, it might not cut it in larger venues. With that in mind, we've put together our pick of 15 of the best guitar amps for small gigs that won't make your wallet weep.



Marshall MA50C

MSRP: £548

BUY Marshall MA50C currently available from:

USA: Full Compass| American Musical

Built with the pub-gigger in mind, the MA50C offers two channels and 50 watts of British tone at an attainable price point. An all-valve Marshall is a schoolboy fantasy, and the MA50C makes it flesh.