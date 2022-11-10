ZZ Top perform Got Me Under Pressure with an 18-string bass

By Rob Laing
published

Dusty Hill left some big shoes to fill in ZZ Top and Elwood Francis is doing a grand job, but we didn't see this coming; the band's former tech and current bassist used an 18-string bass guitar to perform Got Me Under Pressure at their show in Hunstville, Alabama on 5 November captured by YouTube user ace11115. 

Why? Why not! And Elwood got to grips with it by focussing on two-three of the of the strings: wise man. 

And the bands furry and fuzzy guitars are back for Legs too – this time in 'Royal Purple'. We're less keen of what sounds like a pre-recorded lead vocal track for Billy Gibbons here though…

