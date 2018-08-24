Young Guitarist of the Year 2018 finalists revealed!

Since April this year, we’ve been on the hunt for the best amateur young guitarists around the world, to see who should be crowned Young Guitarist of the Year 2018. The winner of the event, sponsored by PRS, will join the ranks of previous winners including the fantastic James Bell.

Hundreds of entry videos were submitted, before standout performances were sent to star judges Matt Tuck, Chris Buck and Rob Chapman.

Read more: PRS Paul’s Guitar

Having completed the unenviable task of selecting finalists (based on originality, technicality, musicality and feel), we can now reveal the three guitarists who will battle for the Young Guitarist of the Year title, live at the UK Guitar Show in London on Saturday 29 September.

In addition to the prestigious title, the victor will also walk away with a beautiful PRS S2 Singlecut Semi-Hollow in Scarlet Red, amongst other fantastic prizes.

In no particular order, here are your Young Guitarist of the Year 2018 finalists:

Hunter Hallberg, USA

Abigail Zachko, USA

Alex Hooi, Singapore

Want to watch the live final? The Young Guitarist of the Year 2018 final will take place on Saturday 29 September at the UK Guitar Show, held at Olympia London. Visit the UK Guitar Show website for tickets.