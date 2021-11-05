More

Who is the best metal drummer of 2021?

By

Which heavy hitter bags your vote?

Best in drums 2021
(Image credit: Future)

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: It's proven to be another heavy-hitting year for the relentless juggernaut that is metal, but which player do you feel represents the very best in the field for 2021? 

The range of drumming styles that these drummers cover is incredible, with thrash titans, heavy groovers and experimental types all rubbing shoulders in our poll showdown.

Whatever flavour of metal floats your boat, we need your help to crown our 2020 champion.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.

MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.