Who is the best metal drummer of 2021?

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: It's proven to be another heavy-hitting year for the relentless juggernaut that is metal, but which player do you feel represents the very best in the field for 2021?

The range of drumming styles that these drummers cover is incredible, with thrash titans, heavy groovers and experimental types all rubbing shoulders in our poll showdown.

Whatever flavour of metal floats your boat, we need your help to crown our 2020 champion.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.