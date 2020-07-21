“What would you say if we made one of the world’s most desirable synths available to you?” asks Behringer, as it teases new product

Having already launched Eurorack versions of Roland’s System 100M and Moog’s 55, 35 and 15 modules , it looks like Behringer is now set to ape the ARP 2500 modular synth in the same format.

Released in 1970, the 2500 was ARP’s first modular synth, and enabled users to create their own combination of oscillators, filters, envelope generators etc, with a sequencer also being an option. We’re assuming that Behringer’s reboot - teased in a Facebook post and referred to as an emulation of “one of the world’s most desirable synths” - will be cut from very similar cloth.

Behringer confirmed its intention to release a new version of the famous ARP 2600 synth , which has also been recreated by Korg , earlier this year.