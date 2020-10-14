We’ve found what could be the cheapest 2020 iPad deal on Prime Day

Even at its standard price, the 2020 iPad (8th-generation) offers an awful lot of tablet for the money, but we’ve just found a deal that makes it even better value for money.

It’s available to UK users via the Currys eBay store, and brings the price of the 32GB model down from £329 to £302.68 (tantalisingly close to the magic £300 mark).

Even better, we think, is the deal on the 128GB model - you can bag that one for just less than £395, down from £429. If you can afford it, we’d say it’s definitely worth paying for that extra storage space, as you’ll quickly munch through it as you install apps, instruments and the like

Whichever model you choose, you’ll get an A12 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina display. To get these savings, make sure you use the PICK8OFF code on eBay at the checkout.

If you’re not in the UK, check out our guide to the best cheap iPad deals for Prime Day and see what else is on offer.

