Waves' Cyber Monday sale: buy 2, get 2 free offer AND plugins cut by up to 88%

Waves Audio has slashed even more plugins as part of its Cyber Monday Super Special. 100s of plug-ins had already slashed by up to 88% and now, during Cyber Monday, if you buy two plugins in the sale you can claim two more, absolutely free.

To give you an idea of just how crazy the prices are, take the Horizon Bundle: down from its full price of $3,999 to just $274.99. The SSL 4000 Collection normally retails for $749, but here it's $89.99, and the Chris Lorde Alge Signature Series bundle will cost you just $59.99 instead of $399.

There's no shortage of single plugins either. The extremely popular Vocal Rider is down from $249 to just $35.99 with the BF60 code, and the Sheps Omni-Channel will set you back $35.99 instead of $149. Waves has also included everything from classic emulations like the J37 Tape plugin, to Abbey Road Mastering Chain and SSL G-Master Buss Compressor, all at a fraction of their usual price. We don't think Waves is going to top this, so stock up on plugins now!

If you're looking to spend a bit more, then don't despair as you'll find an absolute shed ton of plugins and bundles all reduced and to tempt you even further, buy two plugins and Waves will give you another TWO for nothing.

