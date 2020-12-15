Waves' Christmas deals continue with 160 plugins down to $29.99 - plus buy 2 plugins, get 2 free!

Cyber Monday might have ended a couple of weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped Waves extending their Cyber Monday deals fiesta well into December, with big money to be saved on a huge range of music software and plugins.

For starters, 160 plugins have been dropped to just $29.99, offering you tools for almost any production application you can imagine.

Get some inspiration from our guide to the best Waves plugins

But that's not all. Buy any 2 single plugins from the Waves site and you can pocket a further two plugins from this huge list, absolutely free! Waves is always running some sort of sale, but they are clearly wanting to close out this strange year with some of the best offers of the last 12 months! And hey, we're fully supportive of making 2021 a much brighter, more musical affair.

To give you an idea of just how crazy the prices are, take the Horizon Bundle: down from its full price of $3,999 to just $274.99. The SSL 4000 Collection normally retails for $749, but here it's $89.99, and the Chris Lorde Alge Signature Series bundle will cost you just $59.99 instead of $399.

There's no shortage of single plugins either. The extremely popular Vocal Rider is down from $249 to just $35.99, and the Sheps Omni-Channel will set you back $35.99 instead of $149. Waves has also included everything from classic emulations like the J37 Tape plugin, to Abbey Road Mastering Chain and SSL G-Master Buss Compressor, all at a fraction of their usual price.

We're not sure when this promotion is set to end, so we'd recommend you hurry if you want to take advantage.