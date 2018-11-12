US electronic drum kit deal: $428 saving on the Roland V-Drums TD-50KV 5-piece Electronic Drum Set

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

At the time of review in 2015, we concluded that "Roland hasn’t failed to deliver with the endlessly customisable TD-50 electronic drum set . It’s absolutely brimming with new features and edges ever closer to the realism of an acoustic kit." and it remains a truly top-notch pro-level kit. You can learn more by reading our in-depth Roland TD-50KV review here.

If you act right now by heading over to Sweetwater, you can save a chunky $428 on the five-piece configuration.

