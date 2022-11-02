PRS and Fender dominate the top-selling electric guitars on Reverb in 2022

The PRS SE John Mayer Silver Sky has topped this year's top-selling electric guitars list on Reverb (opens in new tab), with the original, US version still sitting pretty at number four in the rankings.

Elsewhere, it's another relative tour-de-force for Fender's Mexican-made Player models; last year's number one seller Player Telecaster slipped down to five, with the Player Strat remaining at number two for a second year. It's joined by the US-made Fender American Professional II at number three.

(Image credit: Fender)

As we move further down, there's more votes of confidence for US-made guitars with Gibson staples. But value remains an attractive proposition with numerous higher end and entry-level Squier models.

Check out the full list below with our reviews linked too.

The best-selling electric guitars on Reverb in 2022

(Image credit: Fender)

1. PRS SE Silver Sky

2. Fender Player Stratocaster

3. Fender American Professional II Stratocaster

4. PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature

5. Fender Player Telecaster

6. Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s

7. Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s

8. Fender American Professional II Telecaster

9. Squier Affinity Telecaster

10. PRS SE Custom 24

11. Gibson Les Paul Classic

12. ESP-LTD EC-1000

13. Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster

14. Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster

15. Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster

16. Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster

17. Fender American Standard Stratocaster 1986 - 2000;

18. Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster

19. Fender American Standard Stratocaster (opens in new tab) 2008-2016

20. PRS CE 24

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Squier reveals the strength of its diverse catalogue in the top-selling guitars released in 2022. While the PRS SE Silver Sky understandably takes the top spot, it's interesting to see the Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in at number two.

(Image credit: Yamaha )

The demand for the unusual continues with Fender's bold Player Plus Meteora HH and Yamaha's hugely underatted and mid-priced Revstar II models taking two places in the top 10.

Polyphia's Tim Henson continues his successful 2022 with his Ibanez TOD10N – a mid-priced nylon-string electro acoustic guitar that's only recently been released but has still gone in at number five here.

Reverb's top-selling guitars released in 2022

1. PRS SE Silver Sky

2. Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

3. Fender Player Plus Meteora HH

4. Yamaha Revstar II Standard RSS02T

5. Ibanez Tim Henson Signature TOD10N

6. Fender George Harrison Rocky Stratocaster

7. Yamaha Revstar II Standard RSS20

8. Gibson Adam Jones Signature Les Paul Standard / Epiphone Limited-Edition '58 Korina Flying V

9. Fender JV Modified '60s Custom Telecaster

10. Guild Surfliner

11. Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Jazzmaster

12. Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar

13. Gibson Custom Shop Theodore / Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Wino Les Paul Custom

14. Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Stratocaster

15. Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass

16. Fender JV Modified '60s Stratocaster

17. Fender 60th Anniversary Ultra Luxe Jaguar

18. Ibanez GRG220PA

19. Charvel Jake E Lee Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1

20. Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album / Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Jazz Bass