PRS and Fender dominate the top-selling electric guitars on Reverb in 2022

The PRS SE John Mayer Silver Sky has topped this year's top-selling electric guitars list on Reverb (opens in new tab), with the original, US version still sitting pretty at number four in the rankings.
Elsewhere, it's another relative tour-de-force for Fender's Mexican-made Player models; last year's number one seller Player Telecaster slipped down to five, with the Player Strat remaining at number two for a second year. It's joined by the US-made Fender American Professional II at number three.
As we move further down, there's more votes of confidence for US-made guitars with Gibson staples. But value remains an attractive proposition with numerous higher end and entry-level Squier models.
Check out the full list below with our reviews linked too.
The best-selling electric guitars on Reverb in 2022
3. Fender American Professional II Stratocaster
4. PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature
6. Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s
7. Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s
8. Fender American Professional II Telecaster
10. PRS SE Custom 24
12. ESP-LTD EC-1000
13. Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster
14. Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster
15. Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster
16. Squier J Mascis Jazzmaster
17. Fender American Standard Stratocaster 1986 - 2000;
18. Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster
19. Fender American Standard Stratocaster (opens in new tab) 2008-2016
20. PRS CE 24
Squier reveals the strength of its diverse catalogue in the top-selling guitars released in 2022. While the PRS SE Silver Sky understandably takes the top spot, it's interesting to see the Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in at number two.
The demand for the unusual continues with Fender's bold Player Plus Meteora HH and Yamaha's hugely underatted and mid-priced Revstar II models taking two places in the top 10.
Polyphia's Tim Henson continues his successful 2022 with his Ibanez TOD10N – a mid-priced nylon-string electro acoustic guitar that's only recently been released but has still gone in at number five here.
Reverb's top-selling guitars released in 2022
2. Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster
3. Fender Player Plus Meteora HH
4. Yamaha Revstar II Standard RSS02T
5. Ibanez Tim Henson Signature TOD10N
6. Fender George Harrison Rocky Stratocaster
7. Yamaha Revstar II Standard RSS20
8. Gibson Adam Jones Signature Les Paul Standard / Epiphone Limited-Edition '58 Korina Flying V
9. Fender JV Modified '60s Custom Telecaster
10. Guild Surfliner
11. Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Jazzmaster
12. Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar
13. Gibson Custom Shop Theodore / Epiphone Jerry Cantrell Wino Les Paul Custom
14. Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Stratocaster
15. Fender Player Plus Active Meteora Bass
16. Fender JV Modified '60s Stratocaster
17. Fender 60th Anniversary Ultra Luxe Jaguar
18. Ibanez GRG220PA
19. Charvel Jake E Lee Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1
20. Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard Limited 4 Album / Squier 40th Anniversary Gold Edition Jazz Bass