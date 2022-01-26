Fender celebrates 60 years of Jaguar with classic-style and Ultra Luxe stealth models

While Fender's new 60th Anniversary Jaguar is the kind of premium but traditional treatment you'd expect, the company has decided to give the Ultra Luxe treatment to its other new model for April with 25.5-inch scale and dual humbuckers.

Priced at $2,499.99 / £2,499 / €2,899 / $4,899 AUD ¥418,000 each, the more traditional 60th Anniversary Jaguar keeps with the 24” short scale, rosewood fingerboard inlaid with pearloid block position markers and a matching painted headstock.

Image 1 of 2 Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar in Mystic Dakota Red (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender 60th Anniversary Jaguar in Mystic Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender)

It also features nitrocellulose lacquer finish, alder body, lead/rhythm circuit, 'F' tuners and Jaguar tremolo system with adjustable string mute. Pickups are a pair of 60th Anniversary Jaguar guitar single-coil models.

Other features include an engraved neckplate with a 60th anniversary logo, and this is also embroidered on the interior of the included hardshell case.

Finish options are Mystic Dakota Red and Mystic Lake Placid Blue and the only info on numbers we have is that they will be "very limited".

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

The Ultra Luxe is a very different approach to the classic Jag templet; the 25.5-inch scale alone will make for a very different feel, as to will the 10-14” compound radius. Complemented by 22 stainless-steel medium-jumbo frets, ultra-rolled fingerboard edges and an ebony fingerboard.

Two Custom Double Tap humbuckers should deliver a wealth of tones with single-coil goodness too, and “advance wiring options” are also stated. This could include the option to switch between series and parallel for the pickups like the Squier Contemporary Series Jaguar we were wowed by last year.

There's no tremolo here, instead a string-through-body arrangement and Adjusto-Matic-style bridge.

Other more contemporary touches include a tapered neck heel.

There's only one finish option here but it's the wonderful Texas Tea we loved on the American Ultra Telecaster.

Again, this will be a limited US model.