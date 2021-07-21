Hear Fender's value-packed Squier Affinity Series guitars and basses in action

Whether you're a beginner, modder or simply like buying guitars, Fender's 2021 Squier Affinity Series releases are ticking all the right boxes. And now the company has released video of some of the electric guitar and bass models in action.

Squier Affinity Jazzmaster

As we noted in our launch story, the new Squier Affinity Jazzmaster brings traditional single-coil pickups and a 2-point tremolo back – sans slider switching system and a three-way selector only.

The £269 / $279 Burgundy Mist model has a white pickguard and control knobs while the Lake Placid Blue comes with a black 'guard and matching knobs and pickup coverings.

Squier Affinity Series Telecaster and Telecaster Deluxe

The Affinity Series Telecasters have really caught our eye – especially the $279/£269 Charcoal Frost Metallic Tele Deluxe with humbuckers. That finish was once something you'd mostly see on Custom Shop models.

The £219/$229.99 standard Affinity Squier Telecaster is a more traditional Butterscotch Blonde affair, but no less desirable for it. It's available in a left-handed model too.

Both poplar-body models have a satin finish on the back of the neck for smoother playing comfort too.

Squier Affinity Series Stratocasters

Charcoal Metallic Frost is back again for the HH Squier Affinity Series Strat here, alongside standard and HSS models to offer an impressively versatile range of tones.

The $249/£239 HH Strat is also available in Olympic White and Burgundy Mist.

The HSS Strat is available in Black Burst and Sienna Sunburst with maple fingerboard while the standard Strat is available in Black, Olympic White and Lake Placid Blue with a maple 'board and a laurel one with the 3-Colour Sunburst finish.

Last but not least are the new 2021 Squier Affinity bass models with a superb demo from Pete Griffin here. And what a choice; the Affinity Jaguar Bass with humbucker pickup, Affinity Precision Bass PJ, Affinity Jazz Bass and Affinity Jazz Bass V.

The $249 Jaguar Bass H has a 32" scale length and comes in Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic or Black. The Jazz Bass V is available in 3-Colour Sunburst (laurel fingerboard) and Olympic White (maple fingerboard).

The $229.99 Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ comes in Olympic White, Black (maple fingerboard), Lake Placid Blue, Charcoal Frost Metallic (laurel fingerboard). Pickups are a Ceramic single-coil Jazz Bass bridge pickup and Ceramic Split single-coil neck pickup.

Check out the Affinity range to buy over at Sweetwater and Thomann, and for more info check out Fender.