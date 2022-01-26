Squier offers a Classic Vibe dose of heavy with new Baritone Custom Telecaster

After last year's Esquire, Squire is returning to the winning combo of Tele and double bound body with a new Classic Vibe Baritone Custom model, acknowledging the demand for 27-inch scale choice without hefty prices.

Squier already offers a P-90-loaded Paranormal Series baritone that positively thrives in the realm of dropped tunings, now this Custom Tele model brings Fender-designed alnico single coils to the tone table.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in Black (Image credit: Fender)

Available in black and 3-colour sunburst finishes, these $499 / £429 / €499 / $1049 AUD, ¥68,200 beauties bring vintage appointments like barrel saddles and '60s-inspired headstock markings, along with a 9.5-inch laurel fingerboard with narrow-tall frets on C-shape maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish.

Image 1 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

The next logical step now would be a Contemporary series Squier baritone with humbuckers but we'll happily take this for now.