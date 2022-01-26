Squier offers a Classic Vibe dose of heavy with new Baritone Custom Telecaster

More

Double bound body, 27-inch scale and $499 price

Squier
(Image credit: Squier )

After last year's Esquire, Squire is returning to the winning combo of Tele and double bound body with a new Classic Vibe Baritone Custom model, acknowledging the demand for 27-inch scale choice without hefty prices.

Squier already offers a P-90-loaded Paranormal Series baritone that positively thrives in the realm of dropped tunings, now this Custom Tele model brings Fender-designed alnico single coils to the tone table. 

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in Black
Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst

Available in black and 3-colour sunburst finishes, these $499 / £429 / €499 / $1049 AUD, ¥68,200 beauties bring vintage appointments like barrel saddles and '60s-inspired headstock markings, along with a 9.5-inch laurel fingerboard with narrow-tall frets on C-shape maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish. 

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)
Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster

Squier Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

The next logical step now would be a Contemporary series Squier baritone with humbuckers but we'll happily take this for now. 

