The new Tim Henson Ibanez signature guitar is a nylon-string – and it's relatively affordable too

Polyphia fans knew it was coming and now it's here; the nylon-string guitar Tim Henson played in the band's Playing God (13 million views and rising) video is now available as an Ibanez signature model.

The TOD10N is a forward-thinking electro-acoustic finished in Transparent Flat Black with a solid Sitka spruce top and laminated sapele back and sides. The fingerboard and bridge are walnut with a stunning Tree Of Death inlay for the former. The C-shape neck is made from nyatoh.

The 22-fret model features gold classical tuners and its electronics pair a Fishman Sonicore piezo with Ibanez's AEQ210TF preamp. This features a handy onboard tuner along with Volume, Treble and Bass controls – plus a Phase switch.

(Image credit: Ibanez )

Interestingly, it also features a soundhole in the upper bout to enhance the unplugged experience for players.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

With a 1 15/16" depth, the Talman-esque body shape could help introduce nylon-string guitar to a whole new audience. The price will help – Henson himself revealed that the street price will be around $699.

