This Sabian AAX Concept crash cymbal is only $99 with this insane Sweetwater deal

As Black Friday 2020 approaches, we’re seeing more music retailers rolling out deals earlier than ever before in a bid to tempt us to part with our cash in exchange for cheap gear. Sweetwater has joined the fun, and it’s going straight for the jugular with this epic $99 Sabian cymbal deal.

For this bombastic Black Friday drum deal the retail giant has slashed around 55% off the price of the formidable Sabian AAX Concept Crashes. The 16-inch model is down from $224.99 to just $99.99, while the 17-inch version has dropped from $239.99 to $109.99, saving you $125 and $130 respectively.

Sabian AAX 16-inch Concept Crash | $249 , now $99

Sabian's AAX line-up is a firm favourite with players from many modern genres. Bright, cutting and durable, the Concept Crash features deeper hammering for greater sustain and a sharper, higher-pitched cutting note. These won't be around for long at this price, so grab a slice of some premium pie at Sweetwater.View Deal

Sabian AAX 17-inch Concept Crash | $239 , now $109

Offering the same construction methods and quality as the 16" version, this odd-sized cymbal would make a great addition to any setup. It's rare to get B20 bronze cymbals at such a low price, so our advice would be to grab it while you can!View Deal

The Sweetwater site says these deals are open ‘while stocks last’ so if you’re in the market for some premium cymbals at entry level prices, we’d suggest that you snap them up while you still have the chance.