This Prime Day deal on the Dell XPS 15 laptop is too good to ignore

Looking to upgrade your Windows-based laptop? Waiting for the right deal to land? Fed up with trawling through all the manufacturer's websites? Well, wait no longer as we have the deal for you...

Dell has announced its line-up of deals for Amazon Prime Day and this has to be the highlight - The XPS 15 has been reduced by a mouthwatering £349.99 to £1569.99.

The XPS is consistently rated as one of the best laptops out there and for good reason. The chassis is sleek and features the InfinityEdge, virtually borderless display, which brings this 15.6" screen to a 14"-sized laptop.

It comes loaded with an impressive spec list including a 9th gen Intel processor, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, with a total capacity of 32GB and a 1TB SSD.

The UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD display (3840 x 2160) with 6 million more pixels than Full HD and 3 million more than the MacBook Pro is yet another reason you should consider taking up this amazing deal.

Dell XPS 15 deal (UK)

Dell XPS 15 | was £1,918.99 , now £1,569.00

As deals go, saving £350 on a laptop can only be classed as mega, but you will have to hurry because they are limited in number and at this price, don't expect them to hang around.View Deal

