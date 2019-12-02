This $400 saving on the Ibanez AZ242FTSG is a Cyber Monday winner

*Update: this has now sold out but check other great guitar deals from ProAudioStar still available here or the alternative great AZ Series deal with £400 below.

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

There's just no stopping the guitar deals right now. As if the epic Cyber Weekend guitar offers we've shared haven't been enough to satiate your lust for guitar deals, the savings keep on coming for Cyber Monday.

The top-rated Ibanez AZ242FTSG in Tequila Sunrise Gradation is currently selling for just $899.99 at ProAudioStar. That's a huge $400 of the normal price. It even comes with a case – the complete package.

Everything from the AZ Roasted Maple neck, to the Gotoh Magnum Lock machine heads and Seymour Duncan Hyperion Pickups make this one superbly put-together double-cut electric that would suit all levels of player down to the ground. And at this price, it should suit all but the tightest of budgets.

This is going to be one seriously popular deal, so if you're thinking about it, act fast...

SOLD OUT Ibanez AZ242FTSG now $899.99| $400 off

Our favorite Ibanez deal yet – the AZ Series was only launched last year to widespread acclaim and this is an absolutely stunning example at a genuinely great price. AZ roasted maple neck and fretboard, Gotoh locking machine heads, stainless steel frets, Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups and dyna-MIX switching style. What a spec for $899! View Deal

