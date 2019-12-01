This high spec AZ series Prestige guitar has just been reduced by a massive $400

If anyone thought Black friday would see all the best guitar gear bargains, they're mistaken. This one's a prime example – a full $400 off the high end Prestige model from Ibanez's acclaimed AZ series. It's simply one of the most impressive guitars we've seen for setting a high standard on spec.
This AZ2204F is a player's guitar capable of covering all styles. And the C-shaped S-Tech roasted maple neck and fingerboard means you'll be doing that with ease.
Seymour Duncan Alnico-5 Hyperion pickups give this H/S/S guitar outrageous versatility via the fitted dyna-MIX 9 system with Alter switch that can easily move from humbucker and single coil modes.
The two single coils are even able to simulate a humbucker in one of the many modes on offer.
Gotoh Magnum locking tuners, Luminlay side dot inlays, stainless steel frets and bone nut underline the top grade spec here.
$2,099 will get you a hell of a lot of guitar over at Musician's Friend right now.
Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend
Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal
Cyber weekend deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great Cyber Monday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on music gear
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles