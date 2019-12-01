This high spec AZ series Prestige guitar has just been reduced by a massive $400

If anyone thought Black friday would see all the best guitar gear bargains, they're mistaken. This one's a prime example – a full $400 off the high end Prestige model from Ibanez's acclaimed AZ series. It's simply one of the most impressive guitars we've seen for setting a high standard on spec.

This AZ2204F is a player's guitar capable of covering all styles. And the C-shaped S-Tech roasted maple neck and fingerboard means you'll be doing that with ease.

Seymour Duncan Alnico-5 Hyperion pickups give this H/S/S guitar outrageous versatility via the fitted dyna-MIX 9 system with Alter switch that can easily move from humbucker and single coil modes.

The two single coils are even able to simulate a humbucker in one of the many modes on offer.

Gotoh Magnum locking tuners, Luminlay side dot inlays, stainless steel frets and bone nut underline the top grade spec here.

$2,099 will get you a hell of a lot of guitar over at Musician's Friend right now.

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

Cyber weekend deals from around the web