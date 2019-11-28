These Roland V-Drums Black Friday deals are too good to miss – save big on two top electronic drum sets

When it comes to electronic drum sets, Roland has few rivals. They’ve been fine-tuning their technology for decades in order to make e-kits that look, feel and sound great, regardless of your playing level or budget.

This Black Friday drum deal sees impressive discounts on a great electronic drum set for beginners and a super versatile kit aimed at intermediate to pro players.

First up, the Roland V-Drums TD-1K is a fantastic compact kit that’s ideal for drummers just starting out and those who want to progress their playing with a reliable, great sounding kit. It features ace built-in tutorial function to help your drumming development, too. And the best thing about it? You can listen through headphones to avoid disturbing everyone else in the house! Today the TD-1K is available with a $150 discount at just $349.99. That’s an absolute bargain for a kit that will really help kickstart your playing journey.

The Roland TD-25KV is a different beast altogether. We loved it when we reviewed it at launch. Highlights include super responsive all mesh heads, a ‘proper’ VH-11 hi-hat controller and a sturdy rack that enables you to set up the kit exactly how you want it. The module comes loaded with 18 great sounding kits and makes use of Roland’s awesome SuperNATURAL behaviour modelling for better dynamics and response. You can even record your playing and use the audio for everything from YouTube drum covers to band demos. Want to find out more? Read our Roland TD-25KV review.

Black Friday deals from around the web