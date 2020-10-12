The top guitar tuner deals for Prime Day – including Boss and D'addario

The first thing you need to buy after your guitar is a good quality tuner – because if you're not in tune when you play, you're never going to sound good. There's a huge choice out there and our best guitar tuners guide can help you pick the right one for your needs. But with 2020's Prime Day music deals now surfacing, that choice might become easier and we've rounded up our favourite guitar tuner deals online below.

Save 20% on the Peterson StroboStomp HD at Musician's Friend

(Image credit: Peterson)

• High definition LC screen with customisable colour backlight

• 135 'sweetened' tuning presets with ability to save favourite tunings to specific colours

• True or buffered bypass

• Peterson's acclaimed accuracy and one of our picks the best guitar tuners available

Peterson StroboStomp HD Tuner Pedal | now $111.20

Save 20% on one of the best looking and featured guitar tuner pedals available right now. Peterson tuners are famed for their accuracy and the micro-adjusted reference pitch point 'sweetened tunings' here offer unrivalled choice for a variety of stringed instrument players. Enter the Musician's Friend coupon code rocktober to save 20% off the usual $139 at checkout.View Deal

Save $50 on the Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner Pedal Power Solution Bundle at Guitar Center

(Image credit: Boss)

• This deal offers more than just a great, industry standard guitar tuner pedal – it includes everything you need to power your pedalboard too.

• Power up to seven other effects pedals with the PSB-120 adaptor and PCS-20A daisy-chain cable that can tun from the TU-3 to power your pedals.

• 12 premium Boss guitar picks are included in the package as well.

• The TU-3 is our pick as one of the best guitar tuners you can buy today with a 21-segment LED meter and brightness control, support for 7 and 8-string guitars, flat tuning mode for up to six semitones below standard pitch.

Boss TU-3 Pedal Power Bundle | Was $149.99 Now $99.99

Boss created an industry standard with the TU-2 pedal tuner in 1998, and its successor offers a number of improvements on the classic format. The TU-3 is quoted at +/-1 cent over a 23-segment LED display, which means it tunes more accurately. Other functions include drop tuning up to six semitones and bass tuning up to three flats. With the included Boss power adaptor and daisy-chain cable, it's an unmissable deal as a pedalboard solution too. View Deal

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner just $14.99 down from $24.99 at Guitar Center

(Image credit: D'Addario)

• Great for acoustic guitar and playing electric guitar unplugged.

• Suitable for bass guitar and ukulele too.

• Uses a sensitive piezo sensor and large multi-colour display

D'Addario Equinox Headstock Tuner | Was $24.99 Now $14.99

Stay in tune everywhere you go with the Equinox Headstock Tuner in Black from trusted brand D'Addario. It's easy to read multi-colour display and clip make it suitable for a variety of stringed instruments too. View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...