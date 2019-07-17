Summer NAMM 2019: The Kemper Profiler’s free new reverbs promise orchestral and synth-style sounds

SUMMER NAMM 2019: In the space of just a few years, Kemper’s Profiler has gone from being the next big thing to Mark Knopfler’s digital amp of choice, and it just keeps getting better.
Version 6.0 of the Kemper firmware brings a couple of new reverbs to the modelling marvel: Formant and Ionosphere.
Formant puts formant filters in the Profiler’s existing Cirrus Reverb, adding more colour to the tail and a choir-like effect. This isn’t designed to sound super-realistic, though; the idea is that you get some synth- or Mellotron-style character in your tone. The formants also help the reverb to cut through the mix a bit more.
Ionosphere, meanwhile, embeds two pitch shifters into the reverb - again, the intention here is that you can create orchestral and synth-like sounds. Your pitch build-up settings can be made independently of the reverb time setting, so you have more control and flexibility.
Profiler users can download Kemper Profiler OS 6.0 for free from the Kemper website.