Summer NAMM 2019: The Kemper Profiler’s free new reverbs promise orchestral and synth-style sounds

SUMMER NAMM 2019: In the space of just a few years, Kemper’s Profiler has gone from being the next big thing to Mark Knopfler’s digital amp of choice , and it just keeps getting better.

Version 6.0 of the Kemper firmware brings a couple of new reverbs to the modelling marvel: Formant and Ionosphere.

Formant puts formant filters in the Profiler’s existing Cirrus Reverb, adding more colour to the tail and a choir-like effect. This isn’t designed to sound super-realistic, though; the idea is that you get some synth- or Mellotron-style character in your tone. The formants also help the reverb to cut through the mix a bit more.

Ionosphere, meanwhile, embeds two pitch shifters into the reverb - again, the intention here is that you can create orchestral and synth-like sounds. Your pitch build-up settings can be made independently of the reverb time setting, so you have more control and flexibility.