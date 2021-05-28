The Guitar Center Memorial Day sale has landed! Save up to a mammoth 40% off guitars, basses, keyboards, drums and PA

Do you play in a band? Do you need to upgrade your gear before getting back to playing live? Well, now is the time to do it - especially with the colossal Guitar Center Memorial Day sale offering up to 40% off guitars, basses, keyboards, drums and PA .

It won’t be too long before live music events return to normal, therefore it’s more important than ever that your band sounds as good as they can. With discounts on electric guitars from Fender and Gretsch, bass guitars from Jackson and Music Man, Ludwig drum kits , Alesis electronic drum sets , and Alto PA systems , you'll be sure to find everything you need to get your band gig-ready - and at a far more wallet-friendly price.

Even if you're a bedroom player who plays for your own enjoyment, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about in this sale. However, be quick as you only have until June 1 to bag yourself a bargain!

Below we've handpicked a few of our favourite deals from this mega sale.

Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: Was $779.99, now $649.99

There isn't much a Telecaster can't do. They are bright, articulate, and super comfortable to play and this weekend you’ll save a whopping $130 off this stunning guitar! Many iconic players love the simplicity of this old-school guitar. Whether you’re playing searing rock, Nashville country, or R&B, a Telecaster will get the job done. This Player Tele features a rather beautiful flame maple top, a modern C shape neck, and Alnico V pickups. View Deal

Sterling StingRay Classic Ray24: Was $499.99, now $399.99

The Music Man StingRay has been heard on many, many classic tracks. The high-output, throaty sound of its single humbucking pickup has been a firm favourite of Flea and Tim Commerford, among many others. The Sterling by Music Man StingRay Classic Ray24 allows you to get the iconic tone at a far more affordable price. Featuring the same narrow neck that people love about the original StingRay and an active two-band pre-amp - and with an extra $100 off, how can you resist. View Deal

Casio CDP-S100 Digital Piano: Was $449.99, now £349.99

The Casio CDP-S100 is one of our favourite portable stage pianos . Its modern compact design not only looks great but is also easy to carry around and, more importantly, a joy to play. This is also a brilliant option for the pianist looking for a fully weighted keys piano that won't take up too much space. The in-built speakers sound fantastic for their size, and there is an excellent range of voices to play with - and with $100 off, this is a no-brainer! View Deal

Ludwig Backbeat 5-Piece Kit: Was $429.99, now $319.99

Ludwig has been building drums since 1909, so we can safely assume they know what they are doing. The Backbeat may be an entry-level kit , but it's still of very high quality - not that you'd expect any less from such a historic company. The kit comes with everything you need to play the drums, including 10”x8" and 12”x9" toms, 16”x16" floor tom, 22”x16" bass drum, matching 14”x5" snare drum , cymbals , hardware, and throne . View Deal

Alto TS315 15" PA Speaker: Was $349.99, now $279.99

Every band needs a great PA system. Ultimately you can have the best instruments money can buy, but if you play them through a sub-par PA system, then you aren't doing them justice. As an entry-level point into the wide world of PA speakers, the Alto TS315 15" powered PA speaker is a great option. The 15" speaker is large enough to handle anything you want to play through it, from a kick drum to the low notes of a keyboard the 15" speaker will be able to reproduce the low-end with ease. View Deal

Looking for more great deals? Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon and we'll be sharing all the latest news and the best Prime Day music deals on our hub page.