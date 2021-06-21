The best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals for musicians: save on the Pro, Air and standard models

There are plenty of Prime Day music deals around, but if you're still looking for somewhere to spend your money, a new iPad is a great investment.

Apple's tablet hardware is getting ever more powerful, and today's best music-making apps offer desktop-level performance.

As if to emphasise this fact, the latest versions of Apple's iPad Pro are powered by the same M1 processor that you'll find inside the latest Macs. As such, they can be considered 'computers' in all but name.

You don't have to spend top dollar to get a great iPad, though - the standard and Air models also offer excellent performance, and can be had for significantly less.

With Prime Day upon us, we've been seeking out the best iPad deals for musicians and, as you're about to discover, there are plenty about...

The best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals for musicians

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): £709 £589.97 at Amazon

If you want an iPad with with cellular capabilities then this is about as good a deal as you're going to find. £119 is a pretty hefty discount, and with a 10.9-inch display and A14 Bionic chip, this is a machine with music-making potential to burn. The 256GB model is also available at a discount - down from £859 to £799, a £60 discount.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

The latest and greatest 11-inch iPad Pro has an M1 chip inside it - the same as you'll find in Apple's laptop and desktop machines. As such, it's a star performer, and Prime Day means that you can save almost £20 on it. If you want a bit more storage, you can save even more.

256GB: £849 £824.97 | 512GB: £1,049 £1,019.99View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021, 128GB): £999 £959.97 at Amazon

If you want the largest most powerful iPad on the market right now, here it is. M1 chip, 12.9-inch display - this is the most luxurious iPad experience you can have, and should run all your music-making apps like a dream. If you've got even deeper pockets, the more capacious models are reduced, too.

1TB: £1,649 £1,584.97 | 2TB: £1,999 £1,924.97View Deal