The best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals for musicians: save on the Pro, Air and standard models

There are plenty of Prime Day music deals around, but if you're still looking for somewhere to spend your money, a new iPad is a great investment.
Apple's tablet hardware is getting ever more powerful, and today's best music-making apps offer desktop-level performance.
As if to emphasise this fact, the latest versions of Apple's iPad Pro are powered by the same M1 processor that you'll find inside the latest Macs. As such, they can be considered 'computers' in all but name.
You don't have to spend top dollar to get a great iPad, though - the standard and Air models also offer excellent performance, and can be had for significantly less.
With Prime Day upon us, we've been seeking out the best iPad deals for musicians and, as you're about to discover, there are plenty about...
The best Prime Day 2021 iPad deals for musicians
Apple iPad 10.2 (2020, 32GB):
£329 £309.97 at Amazon
Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB):
£709 £589.97 at Amazon
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB):
£749 £729.97 at Amazon
The latest and greatest 11-inch iPad Pro has an M1 chip inside it - the same as you'll find in Apple's laptop and desktop machines. As such, it's a star performer, and Prime Day means that you can save almost £20 on it. If you want a bit more storage, you can save even more.
256GB:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021, 128GB):
£999 £959.97 at Amazon
If you want the largest most powerful iPad on the market right now, here it is. M1 chip, 12.9-inch display - this is the most luxurious iPad experience you can have, and should run all your music-making apps like a dream. If you've got even deeper pockets, the more capacious models are reduced, too.
1TB:
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020, 128GB):
£769 £634.97 at Amazon
If you're not bothering about going down the M1 route, there are some chunky savings on the previous iPad Pro which, with its A12Z Bionic chip, is certainly no slouch.
512GB:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020, 128GB):
£969 £840.99 at Amazon
Last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still available, too. It might not be the latest model, but it's certainly not out of date, and with savings like these, it's certainly worth considering.
256GB:
£1,069 £893.92 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,059.97 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,267.75
