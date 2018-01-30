The best new guitar amps of NAMM 2018

NAMM 2018: With another sunny Anaheim in the bag, we now take time to look back at our highlights from the show, and this year’s guitar amp cohort deserve particular attention.

There was a wider range of amps than we can perhaps remember, with competition in lower-wattage arenas set to get notably fiercer, with new offerings from PRS, Marshall and Orange all delivering impressive, player-focused feature sets at reasonable prices.

Innovation was in abundance, too, with a totally wireless combo from Boss, a Nutube-equipped multi-channel Vox beast, and Positive Grid’s downsized BIAS Mini. Higher-wattage, pro-level heads were also in abundance, with Friedman, Two-Rock and Victory all delivering the goods.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look and more info on this year’s must-have backline…

