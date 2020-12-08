The best new cymbals in the world right now, as voted for by you

Our cymbals are one of the most personal items in our kits - they're what give us the flavour on top of the meat of kick and snare, and as such, there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to our precious metals.

But this year has seen some excellent additions to the cymbal world, with a number of reissued classics, new takes on existing concepts, and - as we love to see - plenty of great value affordable cymbals hitting the market. Here are five of the best cymbal ranges released in 2020, decided on by you!

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer

1. Zildjian i Family

Zildjian re-thought its entry-level offering for 2020, and with B8 bronze and a complete range of options including traditional hi-hats, crashes and rides through to effects and accent cymbals such as multiple splashes and trash crashes, it’s no wonder they’ve gone down a storm.

2. Sabian HHX Complex

Smooth, glassy, harmonically-rich, the HHX Complex series sees Sabian capturing peoples’ attention once again. Incorporating hammering and lathing (or not!) techniques from across its HH, HHX and Artisan line-up, the HHX Complex delivers some superb high-end cymbals that work across a whole range of genres.

3. Meinl Pure Alloy Custom

Another vote for shimmering, smooth cymbals, the Pure Alloy Custom range from Meinl shaves down the thickness and adds a bit of warmth to the Pure Alloy series. Judging by this year’s releases, we’d say that the trend for bone-dry, super-trashy metal is slowly moving back towards the clean ‘studio’ sound.

4. Paiste Formula 602

The 602 line was launched in the late 50s as Paiste’s first ‘premium’-level cymbals. For 2020, Paiste brought back Heavy and Medium 602s using master cymbals from the Paiste vault as the template, as well as some odd-size additions to its Thin crashes. These are the vintage Paiste sound, built to stand up to the demands of now.

5. Zultan Q Series

It’s been a big year for Thomann-owned brand, Zultan, particularly in the UK. With a whole load of new ranges at affordable prices, plus its 20th Anniversary, we were very impressed with its Q Series cymbals. The future is looking bright for one of the ‘other’ brands in the cymbal market.