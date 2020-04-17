The best lockdown music deals: the latest sales and offers on guitars, drums, plugins and home recording gear

With practically the entire world on lockdown, more and more people are choosing to learn an instrument or get stuck into making music at home.
If you fall into this category then you're in luck, as music retailers have begun knocking big money of music gear and software across the board, enabling cabin fever-bound musicians to get more creative at home.
So, whether you’re looking for an electronic drum set for quiet practice, or a new audio interface to boost your home studio set-up, there are plenty of places to look. We've tracked down the best lockdown music deals right now and shared them below.
And if you’re worried about significant hold-ups to your order, you needn't be, music shops haven't been dramatically impacted by the widely-reported delays. We’ve got the latest updates about shipping in our guide to where to buy music gear online during the Coronavirus lockdown.
Plugins and software
Save 40% on all Waves bundles and plugins
Plus, get a free plugin when you spend over $50! Boost your creativity at home and finish those tracks with money off the latest software from Waves. Apply the code CREATIVE40 at checkout.View Deal
Save up to 50% at Loopmasters
The Loopmasters Easter sale is still up and running, with up to 50% off their huge offering of sounds, loops and samples.View Deal
Save up to 50% off AmpliTube Collections and more
Get up to a 50% discount on AmpliTube collections, SampleTank 4, Miroslav Philharmonik 2 and MODO BASS over at IK Multimedia. This offer runs from now until 30 April. Check out the full list of discounts here.View Deal
Save up to 99% at Plugin Boutique
There's rarely a time when Plugin Boutique isn't running some sort of sale, but if you're in the market for some new software, then now could be the time to strike with up to 30% off PreSonus Studio One and a crazy 99% off the SoundSpot Vocal 5 for 5 bundle. And that's just for starters. Take a look for yourself.View Deal
Get Waves Gold for just $149, save $650
Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes. Just use the coupon code CREATIVE40 at checkout to secure your discount.View Deal
Guitars
Enjoy up to 40% off guitar effects @ProAudioStar
Is now the time to update your pedalboard or build your dream rig? With up to 40% off effects from the likes of Boss, MXR, EHX, Keeley, DigiTech and loads more, we reckon so. View Deal
Save on guitar gear right now @Guitar Center
Kit yourself out with money off a huge selection of acoustic and electric guitars, basses, amps, effects and accessories. There's hefty discounts to be had on gear from Fender, Epiphone, D'Angelico and loads more.View Deal
Buy a Taylor, get a 2nd for $99 @Musician's Friend
Purchase a Taylor acoustic guitar from the 100, 200 or 300 Series and get your hands on another eligible guitar for just $99.View Deal
Get 40% off 'anything you can plug in' @Musician's Friend
Musician's Friend has ploughed huge swathes of electric gear into this sale, and has sliced up to 40% off the usual price. The promotion includes guitars, amps, mics, keyboards, electronic drums and headphones.View Deal
Studio and DJ gear
Save on studio gear in Sweetwater's electronic music sale
Sweetwater is open and accepting online orders on some fantastic deals. Right now, the electronic music sale is offering big discounts on software, DJ equipment and studio and recording gear. The sale is live through to 30 April.View Deal
ProAudioStar Pioneer DJ gear sale
PAS proudly states “We are open. There are no delays in shipping” at the top of their homepage. Reassuring indeed. They are currently running specific deals on Pioneer DJ gear, plus a storewide sale offering 18% off select new gear, and 5% off already discounted gear.View Deal
Store-wide discounts
Get 18% off new orders @ProAudioStar
Or 5% off already discounted orders! To grab a bargain, head over to ProAudioStar.com and use PAS18 or PAS5 codes at checkout, for the 18% and +5% offers respectively.View Deal
Reverb 15% off Make Music Sale
Many local music shops and gear makers are still shipping and open for business through Reverb. The Reverb team is hard at work uncovering the best deals, alongside a fantastic 15% off Make Music Sale, with big bucks off everything from guitars and amps to keyboards and synths.View Deal
Up to 35% off guitars, drums & more @Musician's Friend
Want an electronic drum set to keep your chops up at home? Or some new studio monitors to deck out your home rig? MF has all this and more in its Good Vibrations Sale, with up to 35% off the usual asking price.View Deal
Music streaming
Get 4 months of TIDAL HiFi for £/$4 per month
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end, high-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz music you can eat.View Deal
Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free!
Three months of amazing music for free courtesy of Amazon? Yep, you read that right. Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify, too, so the music will never, ever stop.View Deal
