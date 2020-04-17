The best lockdown music deals: the latest sales and offers on guitars, drums, plugins and home recording gear

With practically the entire world on lockdown, more and more people are choosing to learn an instrument or get stuck into making music at home.

If you fall into this category then you're in luck, as music retailers have begun knocking big money of music gear and software across the board, enabling cabin fever-bound musicians to get more creative at home.

So, whether you’re looking for an electronic drum set for quiet practice, or a new audio interface to boost your home studio set-up, there are plenty of places to look. We've tracked down the best lockdown music deals right now and shared them below.

And if you’re worried about significant hold-ups to your order, you needn't be, music shops haven't been dramatically impacted by the widely-reported delays. We’ve got the latest updates about shipping in our guide to where to buy music gear online during the Coronavirus lockdown .

Plugins and software

Save 40% on all Waves bundles and plugins

Plus, get a free plugin when you spend over $50! Boost your creativity at home and finish those tracks with money off the latest software from Waves. Apply the code CREATIVE40 at checkout.View Deal

Save up to 50% at Loopmasters

The Loopmasters Easter sale is still up and running, with up to 50% off their huge offering of sounds, loops and samples.View Deal

Save up to 99% at Plugin Boutique

There's rarely a time when Plugin Boutique isn't running some sort of sale, but if you're in the market for some new software, then now could be the time to strike with up to 30% off PreSonus Studio One and a crazy 99% off the SoundSpot Vocal 5 for 5 bundle. And that's just for starters. Take a look for yourself.View Deal

Get Waves Gold for just $149, save $650

Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes. Just use the coupon code CREATIVE40 at checkout to secure your discount.View Deal

Guitars

Enjoy up to 40% off guitar effects @ProAudioStar

Is now the time to update your pedalboard or build your dream rig? With up to 40% off effects from the likes of Boss, MXR, EHX, Keeley, DigiTech and loads more, we reckon so. View Deal

Save on guitar gear right now @Guitar Center

Kit yourself out with money off a huge selection of acoustic and electric guitars, basses, amps, effects and accessories. There's hefty discounts to be had on gear from Fender, Epiphone, D'Angelico and loads more.View Deal

Studio and DJ gear

Save on studio gear in Sweetwater's electronic music sale

Sweetwater is open and accepting online orders on some fantastic deals. Right now, the electronic music sale is offering big discounts on software, DJ equipment and studio and recording gear. The sale is live through to 30 April.View Deal

ProAudioStar Pioneer DJ gear sale

PAS proudly states “We are open. There are no delays in shipping” at the top of their homepage. Reassuring indeed. They are currently running specific deals on Pioneer DJ gear , plus a storewide sale offering 18% off select new gear, and 5% off already discounted gear.View Deal

Store-wide discounts

Reverb 15% off Make Music Sale

Many local music shops and gear makers are still shipping and open for business through Reverb. The Reverb team is hard at work uncovering the best deals, alongside a fantastic 15% off Make Music Sale, with big bucks off everything from guitars and amps to keyboards and synths.View Deal

Up to 35% off guitars, drums & more @Musician's Friend

Want an electronic drum set to keep your chops up at home? Or some new studio monitors to deck out your home rig? MF has all this and more in its Good Vibrations Sale, with up to 35% off the usual asking price.View Deal

Music streaming

Not sure what you're looking for?

Our expert buyer's guides can help...