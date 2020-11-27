The best Black Friday deals on Soundtoys plugins can be found at Sweetwater

Soundtoys plugins have taken a huge price drop at Sweetwater this Black Friday and we've not seen them cheaper anywhere else.
It looks as though absolutely everything from the Soundtoys 5 bundle down to the likes of Little AlterBoy and FilterFreak has had up to 70% slashed off the original price.
If you're looking to purchase a huge pack of essential spatial, modulation, filtering, EQ, dynamics and saturation effects then the Soundtoys 5 bundle could be just the thing for you.
Soundtoys 5:
was $499 now $229, save $270 at Sweetwater
Soundtoys' big bundle comprising of 21 plugins is down by 54% and features everything you need to shape and breathe life into your productions. View Deal
The huge pack includes 21 effects plugins, plus Soundtoys Rack multi-effects plugin which allows you to run multiple effects in one plugin.
However, should you not be needing a whole suite of plugins, then there are plenty of individual offers available Sweetwater.
A slew of plugins has been dropped to just $39 with PrimalTap and FilterFreak just two highlights. Check out the entire Soundtoys selection at the Sweetwater sale for all the bargains.
Soundtoys PrimalTap:
was $149, now $39, save $110
Based on the Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, PrimalTap delivers everything from subtle chorusing and flanging to complex multi-tap delays. It's perfect for lo-fi echo effects, and even more perfect at a discounted price of $39.
View Deal
Soundtoys FilterFreak:
was $149, now $39
Want to get creative with your sounds, but you also love that analog vibe? Want to save a whopping $110 in the process? Look no further than the amazing FilterFreak, a filter plugin that gives you a classic, warm analogue effect.View Deal
