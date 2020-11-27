The best Black Friday deals on Soundtoys plugins can be found at Sweetwater

Soundtoys plugins have taken a huge price drop at Sweetwater this Black Friday and we've not seen them cheaper anywhere else.

It looks as though absolutely everything from the Soundtoys 5 bundle down to the likes of Little AlterBoy and FilterFreak has had up to 70% slashed off the original price.

If you're looking to purchase a huge pack of essential spatial, modulation, filtering, EQ, dynamics and saturation effects then the Soundtoys 5 bundle could be just the thing for you.

Big savings on Soundtoys' flagship product Soundtoys 5: was $499 now $229, save $270 at Sweetwater

Soundtoys' big bundle comprising of 21 plugins is down by 54% and features everything you need to shape and breathe life into your productions. View Deal

The huge pack includes 21 effects plugins, plus Soundtoys Rack multi-effects plugin which allows you to run multiple effects in one plugin.

However, should you not be needing a whole suite of plugins, then there are plenty of individual offers available Sweetwater.

A slew of plugins has been dropped to just $39 with PrimalTap and FilterFreak just two highlights. Check out the entire Soundtoys selection at the Sweetwater sale for all the bargains.

Soundtoys PrimalTap: was $149 , now $39, save $110

Based on the Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, PrimalTap delivers everything from subtle chorusing and flanging to complex multi-tap delays. It's perfect for lo-fi echo effects, and even more perfect at a discounted price of $39.

Soundtoys FilterFreak: was $149 , now $39

Want to get creative with your sounds, but you also love that analog vibe? Want to save a whopping $110 in the process? Look no further than the amazing FilterFreak, a filter plugin that gives you a classic, warm analogue effect.View Deal

