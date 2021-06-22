The best Apple AirPods deals of Prime Day 2021 are still available

Apple's AirPods wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous over the past couple of years, and potential price drops are eagerly anticipated when the Prime Day music deals start rolling in.

They're great for video calls at home, and their discrete styling makes them an excellent choice for music listening when you're on the go.

As you probably know, these wireless earbuds come in two flavours: AirPods and AirPods Pro. The more affordable AirPods have an 'open' design which means they don't need to be rammed into your ear, but the Pro model sounds better, is water- and sweat-resistant and offers active noise cancellation.

Whichever model you'll choose, you'll get easy setup and fast connection to your Apple devices.

So, what are the best Prime Day 2021 AirPods deals? Let's find out.

Prime Day AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £249, now £179, save £70

The best Prime Deal deal on Apple's higher-end buds isn't actually at Amazon, but at Laptops Direct, which is currently letting you have them at a £70 discount. Snap them up while you can.

Apple AirPods Pro: Was $249.99, now $199.99, save $50

This deal at Best Buy brings the AirPods Pro down below the $200 mark, which is always a welcome sight. You know the drill in terms of specs: superior sound, noise cancellation and an in-ear fit.

Prime Day AirPods with wireless charging case deals

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £154.99, save £44

If you've got a wireless charger at home, the extra convenience of the AirPods 2 with a compatible case is certainly tempting, particularly when you can save £44.

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was $199, now $159.99, save $40

More discounting at Best Buy, this time on the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case. You get six months of Apple Music for free, too, so you won't be short of stuff to listen to.

Prime Day AirPods with charging case deals

AirPods 2 + Charging Case: Was £159, now £119, save £40

If you're one of the people who prefer the 'open' fit of the standard AirPods, this is a great deal, particularly if you can do without the wireless charging case (and, let's face it - you probably can).